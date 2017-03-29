“Apple has stepped up its efforts to stop developers from promoting the price of their apps in app names and screenshots,” Jordan Novet reports for VentureBeat.

“For the past month or so, Apple’s iTunes Connect service has been blocking submissions to the App Store or Mac App Store when app metadata includes pricing information,” Novet reports. “For years, developers have mentioned “free” in apps’ names. Apple has previously discouraged developers from doing so in its developer guide for iTunes Connect and its overview of App Store product pages. Now the company has gone further.”

Novet reports, ” This is the error message you’ll see if you mention ‘free’ in the name of an app build that you submit for review: ‘Your app’s name, icons, screenshots, or previews to be displayed on the App Store include references to your app’s price, which is not considered a part of these metadata items. Please remove any references to your app’s price from your app’s name, including any references to your app being free or discounted. If you would like to advertise changes to your app’s price, it would be appropriate to include this information in the app description. Changes to your app’s price can be made in the Pricing and Availability section of iTunes Connect.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Good job, Apple. More housecleaning, too, please!

