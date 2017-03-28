“Citing checks with Apple’s supply chain, Susquehanna Financial Group semiconductor analyst Christopher Rolland said he believes an Apple Watch version slated for release later this year will come with a SIM card,” Campbell reports. “‘We understand a model of the next Apple watch will include a SIM card, and therefore is likely to support LTE,’ Rolland writes.”
“Apple is unlikely to turn to such technology for its Watch product,” Campbell reports. “More likely for a device as small, and with the power limitations, of Apple Watch, Apple will almost certainly use its own SIM technology, called Apple SIM… [which] is not a card at all… Already in circulation for a year, the embedded Apple SIM was introduced with Wi-Fi + Cellular models of the 9.7-inch iPad Pro last March.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Campbell is correct.
