“Amidst a lull in Apple hardware releases, an industry analyst on Monday issued a research note claiming Apple’s next-generation Apple Watch will use a physical SIM card for standalone LTE connectivity,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“Citing checks with Apple’s supply chain, Susquehanna Financial Group semiconductor analyst Christopher Rolland said he believes an Apple Watch version slated for release later this year will come with a SIM card,” Campbell reports. “‘We understand a model of the next Apple watch will include a SIM card, and therefore is likely to support LTE,’ Rolland writes.”

“Apple is unlikely to turn to such technology for its Watch product,” Campbell reports. “More likely for a device as small, and with the power limitations, of Apple Watch, Apple will almost certainly use its own SIM technology, called Apple SIM… [which] is not a card at all… Already in circulation for a year, the embedded Apple SIM was introduced with Wi-Fi + Cellular models of the 9.7-inch iPad Pro last March.”

