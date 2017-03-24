“First, you need to back up your iCloud data,” Vaughan-Nichols writes. “Yes, I know Apple’s idea was you could use iCloud to back up your Apple device data, and that’s fine, but it’s iCloud itself we’re worried about today.”
“The only problem here is that iTunes doesn’t back everything up. For example, it won’t back up your Apple Pay information and settings, photos already on iCloud, or purchased iTunes and App Stores content. So, to be safe you really must change and secure your password,” Vaughan-Nichols writes. “Then, you’re going to want to add another layer of protection: Two-factor authentication (2FA). Apple’s 2FA is clunky, but it still does a great job of protecting your account.”
MacDailyNews Take: Good advice. Better safe than sorry!
Use two-factor verification for Apple ID to keep your personal information as secure as possible. More info here.
Always use unique passwords and use Apple’s Keychain Access and iCloud Keychain to create and manage them. When used properly, it works like a dream.
