“Most of our readers will be familiar by now with Apple’s Continuity suite, a slew of features which were introduced with iOS 8 and OS X Yosemite. These features include Instant Hotspot, a new AirDrop, SMS/Phone calls from Mac, and Handoff,” Joaquim Barbosa writes for iDownloadBlog. “With macOS Sierra and iOS 10, they added Auto Unlock and Universal Clipboard to the group.”

“The catch is of course that making use of these features requires certain hardware,” Barbosa writes. “Therefore, Macs from before about 2010/11 appear not to support some or all of the new functionality”

“However, it turns out there is a way to enable Continuity on your older hardware,” Barbosa writes. “In this guide we’ll go through how to do it. The software we will be using is called Continuity Activation Tool, and it fools macOS into believing its hardware is compatible with Continuity’s requirements.”

