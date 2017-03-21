“But now, according to reports, when Assange finally contacted Apple, Microsoft and Google about disclosing security flaws in their operating systems before Wikileaks publishes documents in future, he made a series of demands that the companies are now mulling over,” Burton reports. “These include a demand that the companies adhere to a 90-day deadline to deal with the vulnerabilities highlighted in the documents. If their software is not patched within that time, Wikileaks will go ahead and publish the information in its trove of leaked documents, regardless of the aggravation this may cause to the companies.”
Burton reports, “The 90-day deadline is the same that Google’s own Project Zero security group provides to companies when it uncovers flaws in their software. If a company has failed to patch its software accordingly, Project Zero publishes details of the flaw whether the vendor likes it or not.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s iOS, macOS, and other software products are about to get even more secure! And, unlike with Google, Apple product owners actually have easy access to and install updates!
