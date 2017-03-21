“WikiLeaks promise to give tech companies access to exploits in their systems before being made public have hit a snag after the organisation added a demand that they must be fixed within 90 days,” Graeme Burton reports for V3. “‘We have decided to work with them, to give them some exclusive access to some of the technical details we have, so that fixes can be pushed out,’ said Wikileaks founder Julian Assange during a Facebook Live press conference days after the Vault 7 disclosures – what is believed will be the first of many from a trove that runs to more than 750,000 documents.”

“But now, according to reports, when Assange finally contacted Apple, Microsoft and Google about disclosing security flaws in their operating systems before Wikileaks publishes documents in future, he made a series of demands that the companies are now mulling over,” Burton reports. “These include a demand that the companies adhere to a 90-day deadline to deal with the vulnerabilities highlighted in the documents. If their software is not patched within that time, Wikileaks will go ahead and publish the information in its trove of leaked documents, regardless of the aggravation this may cause to the companies.”

Burton reports, “The 90-day deadline is the same that Google’s own Project Zero security group provides to companies when it uncovers flaws in their software. If a company has failed to patch its software accordingly, Project Zero publishes details of the flaw whether the vendor likes it or not.”

