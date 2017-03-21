Now, with the global market for smartphones slowing, the iPhone maker is looking to sweeten its relationship with the 13 million developers it relies on to generate revenue from the App Store.
The inner workings of Apple’s business are notoriously opaque, but this week Bloomberg Technology’s Alex Webb and Brad Stone take you into the world of the developers themselves, to hear what it’s actually been like to work with Apple– and to find out how the world’s most valuable company is trying to change that.
Direct link to audio stream here.
MacDailyNews Take: One more time: Make great products, update them routinely, and make/keep developers happy and the gravy train will have no end!
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s App Store gets a makeover – March 21, 2017