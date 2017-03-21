Bloomberg reports: If you own an iPhone, chances are you’ve used Apple’s App Store to buy and download apps. For years, while iPhones were flying off the shelves, Apple had the power to dictate the rules of how software developers all over the world made those apps– and made money from them.

Now, with the global market for smartphones slowing, the iPhone maker is looking to sweeten its relationship with the 13 million developers it relies on to generate revenue from the App Store.

The inner workings of Apple’s business are notoriously opaque, but this week Bloomberg Technology’s Alex Webb and Brad Stone take you into the world of the developers themselves, to hear what it’s actually been like to work with Apple– and to find out how the world’s most valuable company is trying to change that.

Direct link to audio stream here.