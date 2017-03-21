“Korea’s ET News reports that the so-called iPhone 8 will feature a ‘water drop design’ with curves similar to the original iPhone 10 years ago,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac.

“While reports have previously claimed the new design will feature an all-glass front and back like the flat iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s, the latest rumor expects curved glass on both sides,” Hall reports.

Apple’s next iPhone is expected to be closer to “water drop design.” It features a curved back, resembling the initial iPhone… “Apple’s next iPhone will have a rear case made of glass,” an industry official said. “This glass case is a curved wall surrounded by four sides.”ETNews

“Other rumored features include wireless charging, a new 5.8-inch display with a function area, and a revolutionary 3D sensing front camera,” Hall reports. “Apple is also expected to introduce spec-bumped iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus models without OLED displays and new designs.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: To us, the back casing this report describes actually sounds more like the iPhone 3G than the original iPhone with its flat (plateaued) aluminum back.

Apple's iPhone 3G

Apple’s iPhone 3G

 

Apple's revolutionary first generation iPhone

Apple’s revolutionary first generation iPhone