“While reports have previously claimed the new design will feature an all-glass front and back like the flat iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s, the latest rumor expects curved glass on both sides,” Hall reports.
Apple’s next iPhone is expected to be closer to “water drop design.” It features a curved back, resembling the initial iPhone… “Apple’s next iPhone will have a rear case made of glass,” an industry official said. “This glass case is a curved wall surrounded by four sides.” – ETNews
“Other rumored features include wireless charging, a new 5.8-inch display with a function area, and a revolutionary 3D sensing front camera,” Hall reports. “Apple is also expected to introduce spec-bumped iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus models without OLED displays and new designs.”
MacDailyNews Take: To us, the back casing this report describes actually sounds more like the iPhone 3G than the original iPhone with its flat (plateaued) aluminum back.