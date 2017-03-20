“Flagship smartphones seem to keep getting bigger, but the continued demand for more compact and pocket-friendly tech has kept devices like Apple’s highly-rated iPhone SE on the market,” Lucas Coll writes for Digital Trends. “This handy phone normally costs around $400, but is now available from Best Buy for as low as $300. Just select which network you want the phone to be on — Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T — and enjoy long-term savings with a small monthly payment.”

Coll writes, “The Apple iPhone SE earned high praise from our review team who concluded that it is quite simply the best four-inch phone on the market.”

“You can get the 16GB Apple iPhone SE at a discount from Best Buy when you select one of these monthly plans: $10 per month for 30 months from AT&T or $12.50 per month for 24 months from Verizon or Sprint,” Coll writes. “This brings the total price of this compact phone down to $300 for a tidy savings of around $100. If you prefer more internal storage, you can choose the 64GB iPhone SE — normally a $100 upgrade — for a couple dollars more each month, which brings the total price to $350.”

