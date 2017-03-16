“Independent hackers Samuel Groß and Niklas Baumstark landed a partial success and earned $28,000 after targeting Safari with an escalation to root on macOS, which allowed them to scroll a message on a MacBook Pro Touch Bar,” Hardwick reports. “Later in the day, Chaitin Security Research Lab also targeted Safari with an escalation to root on macOS, finding success using a total of six bugs in their exploit chain… The combined efforts earned the team $35,000.”
Hardwick reports, “Apple representatives have attended the Pwn2Own contest in the past, and affected parties are made aware of all security vulnerabilities discovered during the contest in order to patch them.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As always, the more issues the white hats find, the better!