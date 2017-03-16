“Being a cord cutter (actually, I’ve never had cable, so I haven’t technically cut any cords), I’m always on the hunt for new ways to keep myself entertained,” Lory Gil writes for iMore.

“On Apple TV, I use a handful of apps that, either I subscribe to a streaming service for (like Hulu and Netflix), or offer a free streaming TV feature that doesn’t require a cable subscription (like PBS and The CW),” Gil writes. “The thing about broadcast television is that I can’t watch it on Apple TV. I have to switch my TV input over, and then I can flip through the channels until I find something to watch. I rarely watch broadcast television because I tend to stick with Apple TV for my TV and movie watching activities.”

“That is until I got HDHomeRun. With HDHomeRun, not only can I watch live broadcast television on my Apple TV, I can also watch it on my iPhone or iPad,” Gil writes. “Plus, with the right app, I’m able to record live TV and watch it the way a person with cable and a DVR would watch TV. ”

