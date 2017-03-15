“During a two-month-long research project, neuropsychologists Audrey van der Meer and Ruud van der Weel studied brain activity in subjects typing and taking notes by hand,” Tan reports. “Subjects wore electroencephalography (EEG) nets with some 256 sensors on each, while typing a description of a word, then using a pen to draw it. ‘When the students were drawing the word we saw that the brain was active in larger areas and also in a very particular way that is indicative of being beneficial for learning,’ said van der Weel.”
“The researchers found that when your motor skills are involved, the way nerve cells communicated with each other was found to be better for processing information, he explained,” Tan reports. “Van der Meer added that using a pen in the process of writing or drawing is often slower than typing — forcing people to process what they’re hearing or seeing, compared with passively typing.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good news for Apple iPad Pros and Apple Pencil, especially, and bad news for cheap-shit Chrome test-taking machines (at least for schools that care about their students).
SEE ALSO:
Apple is losing its grip on American classrooms to cheap Chromebooks – March 2, 2017
Google’s Chromebooks outsold Apple’s Macs in the U.S. for the first time – May 20, 2016
Why iPads are losing to Chromebooks in education, and what Apple needs to do about it – January 13, 2016
Should Apple make a ‘CloudBook’ for the education market? – January 12, 2016
Can education give Apple’s iPad a much-needed sales boost? – January 12, 2016
Apple delivers multi-user support for iPad – in schools only – January 11, 2016
Apple loses more ground to Google’s Chromebook in U.S. education market – January 11, 2016
Why Apple devices are losing share to Chromebooks in U.S. public schools – December 23, 2015
Apple CEO Cook on Google Chromebooks in U.S. schools: We’re not interested in making ‘test machines’ – December 11, 2015
Apple pivoting iPad education strategy to regain its footing in face of Google Chromebook surge – December 5, 2014