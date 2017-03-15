“Is the pen mightier than the keyboard?” Yvette Tan reports for Mashable. “Yes, according to two Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) scientists, who say that using a pen triggers the brain in a way that makes it more ready to learn.”

“During a two-month-long research project, neuropsychologists Audrey van der Meer and Ruud van der Weel studied brain activity in subjects typing and taking notes by hand,” Tan reports. “Subjects wore electroencephalography (EEG) nets with some 256 sensors on each, while typing a description of a word, then using a pen to draw it. ‘When the students were drawing the word we saw that the brain was active in larger areas and also in a very particular way that is indicative of being beneficial for learning,’ said van der Weel.”

“The researchers found that when your motor skills are involved, the way nerve cells communicated with each other was found to be better for processing information, he explained,” Tan reports. “Van der Meer added that using a pen in the process of writing or drawing is often slower than typing — forcing people to process what they’re hearing or seeing, compared with passively typing.”

