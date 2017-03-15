“In its most recent submission [PDF] to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the banking cartel explained that its members developed their own NFC mobile wallets on the Android platform prior to current multi-issuer mobile wallets being announced, and expressed interest in doing the same on Apple’s platform,” McLean reports. “Throughout the process, the banks have claimed that they want access to the NFC controller in iPhones and reduced their argument last month to solely focus on such, as Apple currently does not allow any other entity direct access to its technology.”
“The banks also expect other providers of mobile wallets and other NFC functions to soon emerge, which they said might include merchants, telecommunications providers such as Optus Pay in Australia or Singtel and Orange internationally, and fintech startups such as Myki Plus — an NFC app sprouting from Melbourne’s public transit cards — but only on the Android platform,” McLean reports. “‘These alternatives are unrealistic in Australia, which has the world’s highest adoption of contactless NFC card payments and one of the world’s highest iPhone market shares, particularly among customers likely to use mobile payments,’ the banks said.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last November:
Dear Aussie banks: No, you cannot have access to iPhone’s NFC chip. Protecting iOS users’ security is of paramount importance.
Note that no other banks in the world require direct access to iPhone’s NFC chip in order to support Apple Pay.
