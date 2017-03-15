“A decade since launching the first iPhone and nine years since opening the App Store, Apple now intends to annihilate almost 200,000 32-bit iOS apps. It has been warning us of these plans for some time,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“Apple first began telling developers to submit apps in 64-bit in 2014, shortly after it began putting 64-bit capable chips inside the iPhone 5s and iPads in 2013,” Evans writes. “The company hasn’t held off on this warning, and while it has delayed the cut-off point, it hasn’t stopped telling developers to submit 64-bit apps. In theory, this means any app released or updated since early 2015 will already be a 64-bit app.”

“A new file system and an all 64-bit ecosystem strikes me as hugely significant,” Evans writes. “With the company flagging up exciting news in Virtual Reality, Machine Intelligence, and strong rumors of a tenth anniversary device, things are shaping up for a very exciting WWDC 2017.”

