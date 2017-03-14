“MacBook Pro with the Touch Pad is the most expensive laptop in the Apple PC lineup right now,” Matt Dayo writes for STGIST.com. “The Air is far weaker than the latest and greatest Pro model. But in this age of power smartphones, what does it mean to have a Pro and not an Air?”

“Last month in a shareholder meeting, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook iterated that the Pro category is ‘important to the company,’ thus people will see more action in the said product,” Dayo writes. “‘The pro area is very important to us,’ he said, as noted by CNET. ‘The creative area is very important to us in particular.'”

Dayo writes, “Forbes [Ewan Spence] said that Cook’s statement fails to answer the question of what the company considers Pro, and what does it stands for in 2017 which is plagued by super smartphones and advanced mobile operating systems that can replace certain Pro laptop features.”

Read more in the full article here.

“I want Apple to genuinely answer the question of what a ‘pro’ machine stands for in 2017 and then deliver on that vision,” Ewan Spence writes for Forbes. “I’m not satisfied with Cook’s Emperor’s New Clothes approach of stating that the area is important without actually saying what the area is.”

“For me a Pro machine should represent the apex of a company’s vision. It should be bold, it should be distinctive, and it should be clearly communicated,” Spence writes. “Those of us looking to live on Apple’s bleeding edge can see higher specifications and a cute Touch Bar, but no desire or fire to define a new era of pro machines.”

Read more in the full article here.