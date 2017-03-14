“In addition to Apple Pay, it also supports Android Pay and Samsung Pay, plus less direct mobile payment methods by way of a camera and QR code reader,” Fingas reports. “The PrestoPrime EMV’s predecessor is said to be in use at over 1,800 U.S. restaurants, including chains like Applebee’s.”
Fingas reports, “While restaurants are unlikely to upgrade en masse, a gradual changeover during the next few years could see Apple Pay become more prominent.”
MacDailyNews Take: Slowly but surely the future arrives.
Now, how many times have you seen anyone use Samsung or Google’s Apple Pay knockoffs?