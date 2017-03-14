“It’s not clear whether the Air will be revived, but Apple is currently pushing users to either shell out at least $1,300 for a new MacBook, or $600 for the base-model iPad Pro (which really jumps to $850 when you add in its keyboard cover and stylus) for its latest hardware.,” Murphy writes. “Although the iPad and MacBook lines are still kept separate on the company’s website, it refers to the iPad Pro as ‘Super. Computer.’ in advertising on its homepage. There has been no similar push for its new Mac laptops.”
“Apple’s recent marketing campaign for the iPad Pro… sets the iPad Pro up as Apple’s most approachable, and useful, computer for the average person,” Murphy writes. “For Apple users who actually use laptops as intended—as computers that can sit on your lap—it seems the only options in the future will be machines that cost over $1,000.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Newsflash: Apple sells premium products at premium prices to premium customers.
Now, your average Joe and Jane Sixpack need to be disabused of the notion that “personal computer” means a laptop or a desktop. Not for them, it doesn’t.
As we wrote back in November 2015, “Given what the average users do, Apple’s iPad is what ‘personal computing’ for the average user should’ve always been, had the technology existed back when Steve Jobs first delivered personal computing to the masses.”
It’s more sophisticated, yet less complicated. It’s more powerful, yet less cumbersome. It can store vast amounts of yesterday, or tell you what’s in store for tomorrow. It can draw a picture, or it can draw conclusions. It’s a personal computer from Apple and it’s as easy to use as this.
Macintosh. iPad. The computer for the rest of us.
And, as we also wrote back in November 2015:
iPad Pro can replace the vast majority of people’s MacBooks because people never had an alternative to a MacBook to accomplish what what they use a personal computer for: Web browsing, email, light word processing, music-video-photo storage and playback, and maybe some messaging (but they do most or all of that on their iPhones or iPhone wannabes).
Note: Obviously, we are not talking about our readership which skews heavily toward techies who use their Macs for far more than the vast majority of current personal computer users.
For the vast majority of people even a crappy low-end Windows laptop is vast overkill for what they do. Therefore, the headroom for iPad remains virtually limitless, especially as Apple’s A-Series chips, iOS and iPad apps become ever more powerful.
This “iPad pause” will not last forever.
