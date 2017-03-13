“Six months ahead of the expected unveiling of Apple’s iPhone 8 smartphone, consumer intent to buy the company’s 11th-generation handset is high, according to a new survey by Loup Ventures,” Patrick Seitz reports for Investor’s Business Daily.

“The group surveyed 502 people in the U.S. last week about their interest in buying the iPhone 8, which Loup referred to as the iPhone X,” Seitz reports. “Among the 234 iPhone owners in the survey group, 23% intend to upgrade to iPhone 8, Loup says. ‘While it’s still early, interest in upgrading to the iPhone X appears to be meaningfully higher than upgrade interest was for the iPhone 7,’ Loup Managing Partner Gene Munster said in a blog post.”

Seitz reports, “The iPhone 8 is rumored to feature a borderless OLED display, glass-sandwich design, augmented reality capability and no physical home button, as well as wireless battery charging and superfast wired charging.”

Read more in the full article here.