“The stock market enjoyed a mild yet broad rally on Friday following stellar U.S. job gains and a decent rise in hourly wages for February,” David Saito-Chung reports for Investor’s Business Daily. “The Nasdaq composite’s 0.3% gain exceeded advances of 0.2% for both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average. ”

“Apple rose 0.4% to 139.20, reaffirming its dominance among blue chip techs in 2017. The megacap iPhone maker is now up 26% past a 110.33 cup-with-handle buy point that IBD noted in a Stock Market Today column on Sept. 14 last year,” Saito-Chung reports. “Apple has also acted well since forming another cup with handle and breaking out of that base on Jan. 6 at 118.12.”

“In that cup with handle, the decline was extremely mild at just 12.3% from head to toe. This is actually a good thing, however, when you consider that most solid cup-with-handle patterns tend to show a decline of 20% to 30%,” Saito-Chung reports. “Plus, Apple’s handle, which formed over six sessions in late December, showed a very light drop in bone-dry trade. That’s ideal action for the final shakeout of uncommitted holders before a potential new breakout and big rally to 52-week or all-time highs arrives.”

“Nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 in February and the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in the first full month of President Donald Trump’s term, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday,” Jeff Cox reports for CNBC. “Average hourly earnings increased by a healthy 2.8 percent on an annualized basis.”

“Construction led the way, growing by 58,000, the most in almost a decade, while manufacturing also posted strong gains with 28,000 new jobs,” Cox reports. “Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 190,000 jobs.”

“The numbers come amid heightened expectations for economic growth as the president pushes an agenda of tax cuts, less regulation and higher domestic spending. Earlier in the week, ADP and Moody’s Analytics reported that private payrolls increased by a surprising 298,000,” Cox reports. “‘You’re getting more strength in the labor market than I would have anticipated,’ said John Canally, chief economic strategist at LPL Financial. ‘There’s been a burst in animal spirits since Trump was elected.’ The total of employed Americans surged by 447,000 to 152.5 million, the highest ever.”

