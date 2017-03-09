“But there is at least one thing Siri can do that the other assistants cannot: speak 21 languages localized for 36 countries, a very important capability in a smartphone market where most sales are outside the United States,” Nellis reports. “Microsoft Cortana, by contrast, has eight languages tailored for 13 countries. Google’s Assistant, which began in its Pixel phone but has moved to other Android devices, speaks four languages. Amazon’s Alexa features only English and German. Siri will even soon start to learn Shanghainese, a special dialect of Wu Chinese spoken only around Shanghai.”
“Google and Amazon said they plan to bring more languages to their assistants but declined to comment further.”
Find out how Siri learns new languages here.
MacDailyNews Take: Beyond language support, Apple has been slow to build out Siri’s capabilities (the questions she can answer without defaulting to a web search and the actions she can perform), but, in American English at least, she’s usually dead on, and especially accurate via Apple Watch.
