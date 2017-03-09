“With the broad release of Google Assistant last week, the voice-assistant wars are in full swing, with Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and now Alphabet Inc.’s Google all offering electronic assistants to take your commands,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters. “Siri is the oldest of the bunch, and researchers including Oren Etzioni, chief executive officer of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence in Seattle, said Apple has squandered its lead when it comes to understanding speech and answering questions.”

“But there is at least one thing Siri can do that the other assistants cannot: speak 21 languages localized for 36 countries, a very important capability in a smartphone market where most sales are outside the United States,” Nellis reports. “Microsoft Cortana, by contrast, has eight languages tailored for 13 countries. Google’s Assistant, which began in its Pixel phone but has moved to other Android devices, speaks four languages. Amazon’s Alexa features only English and German. Siri will even soon start to learn Shanghainese, a special dialect of Wu Chinese spoken only around Shanghai.”

“Google and Amazon said they plan to bring more languages to their assistants but declined to comment further.”

Find out how Siri learns new languages here.