“One day Steve Jobs showed up in my cubicle with a man that I didn’t know,” Guy Kawasaki writes via Quora. “He didn’t bother to introduce him; instead, he asked, ‘What do you think of a company called Knoware?'”

“I told him that the company’s products were mediocre, boring, and simplistic — nothing that was strategic for Macintosh,” Kawasaki writes. “The company didn’t matter to us. After my diatribe, he said to me, ‘I want you to meet the CEO of Knoware, Archie McGill.'”

“Thank you, Steve,” Kawasaki writes. “This experience taught me that you should tell the truth and worry less about the consequences for three reasons…”

Read more in the full article here.