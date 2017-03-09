“Now that we are more than a week into March, it is time for Apple to refresh these products,” Maurer writes. “Sure, the iPhone SE seemed likely a one-time release, hence the “SE” naming standing for special edition as many say. There was/is a crowd that still favors a smaller, 4-inch display phone, but it appears that it may not be large enough for annual refreshes. As I’ve detailed in the past, it doesn’t seem like Apple will launch a SE 2 or similar type model this year.”
“More important, currently, may be Apple’s strategy with the iPad. The 9.7-inch Pro is nearly a year old, the 12.9-inch is almost half a year older, and the company still sells models like the Mini 2, which launched in late 2013,” Maurer writes. “If we don’t get anything new in the next few weeks, or if these products don’t ship until late April or perhaps May, it could set up Apple for a guidance disappointment at next month’s earnings report.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s hoping we do see new iPads soon, especially that rumored slim-bezel 10.5-inch iPad Pro!
