“It was a year ago tomorrow that Apple sent out invitations for a March 21st event,” Bill Maurer writes for Seeking Alpha. “Just a few weeks later, Apple would unveil and then release its new smaller iPhone, the SE, along with a 9.7-inch version of its iPad Pro. While these products might not have necessarily made a huge dent in the company’s quarterly results, they likely delivered enough to make a difference when we look at this year’s comparisons.”

“Now that we are more than a week into March, it is time for Apple to refresh these products,” Maurer writes. “Sure, the iPhone SE seemed likely a one-time release, hence the “SE” naming standing for special edition as many say. There was/is a crowd that still favors a smaller, 4-inch display phone, but it appears that it may not be large enough for annual refreshes. As I’ve detailed in the past, it doesn’t seem like Apple will launch a SE 2 or similar type model this year.”

“More important, currently, may be Apple’s strategy with the iPad. The 9.7-inch Pro is nearly a year old, the 12.9-inch is almost half a year older, and the company still sells models like the Mini 2, which launched in late 2013,” Maurer writes. “If we don’t get anything new in the next few weeks, or if these products don’t ship until late April or perhaps May, it could set up Apple for a guidance disappointment at next month’s earnings report.”

