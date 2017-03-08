“Component supply issues could delay the launch of Apple’s next-generation iPhone past its traditional September launch window, according to news reports,” Patrick Seitz reports for Investor’s Business Daily. “Some have speculated that the new phone could be called the iPhone 10 or iPhone X because it will be the company’s 10th-anniversary smartphone. But iGeneration and Japanese news site Macotakara say it could be called the ‘iPhone Edition,’ matching the naming of Apple’s high end smartwatch, the Apple Watch Edition.”

“On Wednesday, French Apple news website iGeneration reported that 3D image sensors for Apple’s 11th-generation handset, usually referred to as the iPhone 8, may not be ready for a September debut,” Seitz reports. “The 3D sensor reportedly is being produced for Apple by French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics (STM). Possible uses for the 3D sensor include augmented reality applications and facial recognition for secure log-in.”

“Apple is rumored to be launching three new handsets this fall. In addition to the premium iPhone 8, Apple is expected to come out with updated versions of its current-generation handsets, which would be called the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus,” Seitz reports. “The 7S series models would not have the 3D sensor and thus likely will launch in September, iGeneration said.”

