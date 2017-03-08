“On Wednesday, French Apple news website iGeneration reported that 3D image sensors for Apple’s 11th-generation handset, usually referred to as the iPhone 8, may not be ready for a September debut,” Seitz reports. “The 3D sensor reportedly is being produced for Apple by French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics (STM). Possible uses for the 3D sensor include augmented reality applications and facial recognition for secure log-in.”
“Apple is rumored to be launching three new handsets this fall. In addition to the premium iPhone 8, Apple is expected to come out with updated versions of its current-generation handsets, which would be called the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus,” Seitz reports. “The 7S series models would not have the 3D sensor and thus likely will launch in September, iGeneration said.”
MacDailyNews Take: 1. It’s early, so things could change. 2. Apple pretty much never has enough supply at launch for pretty much any new product, so this is hardly surprising. 3. Flagship iPhone users will wait however long they have to wait to get their hands on the next flagship iPhone.