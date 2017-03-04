“I pick up the Nintendo Switch, and within moments I’m Link running through the grassy hills of Hyrule in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” Patrick Holland writes for CNET. “It’s been 10 years since I’ve owned a Nintendo console and after just twenty minutes, that old Nintendo feeling is back: I’m buying a Switch.

“The Switch is Nintendo’s latest console and it promises to be a transformer — literally,” Holland writes. “It’s a mobile gaming device that can seamlessly morph into a home console.”

“The Switch isn’t about reliving the past. It’s about translating the essence of Nintendo into a modern and unique console — and it’s caught my interest big time,” Holland writes. “Nintendo is the fun two-seater convertible car, ideal for joyrides. And while there are faster, better-made cars a person can own, the pure essence of Nintendo is unique. It’s an intangible that’s difficult to explain. Yet like so many tech products, when that connection is there, you can feel it.”

MacDailyNews Take: Like Apple’s Mac, iPod, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

“To me, the Switch brims with the best of Nintendo’s DNA. It appears capable of delivering a wonderful single player experience and I can’t wait to try a two player game,” Holland writes. “Now that the Switch has renewed my interest in Nintendo, I just hope that by the time I’m finished playing Breath of the Wild, other Switch games will be ready to buy and play — or perhaps Nintendo will add some of those old NES games to it in the meantime.”

