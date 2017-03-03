“Jonathan Levin has released LiberTV, a jailbreak for the Apple TV 4 and tvOS based on yalu by Luca Todesco,” iClarified reports.

The jailbreak works on tvOS 9.1 through 10.1 but does not work on tvOS 10.1.1,” iClarified reports. “It provides a full set of kernel patches which allow running unsigned code and injecting arbitrary libraries into any tvOS process.”

“There is no Cydia. The 64-bit version of Mobile Substrate should work but was not included,” iClarified reports. “Saurik could release Cydia for tvOS at some point but no word on whether that will happen yet.”

