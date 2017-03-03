With Apple’s AirDrop, you can instantly share your photos, videos, locations, and more with other Apple devices nearby.

Set your AirDrop receiving options

Use Control Center to choose who can see your device in AirDrop and send you content.

1. Swipe up from the bottom of your screen to open Control Center.

2. Tap AirDrop.

3. Choose one of these options:

• Receiving Off: You won’t receive AirDrop requests.

• Contacts Only: Only your contacts can see your device.

• Everyone: All nearby iOS devices using AirDrop can see your device.

Turn on and set up AirDrop on your Mac

1. Choose Go > AirDrop from the menu bar in the Finder. An AirDrop window opens. If Bluetooth or Wi-Fi is turned off, you’ll see a button to turn it on. AirDrop turns on automatically when Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are on.

2. To receive files from everyone instead of only those in your Contacts app, you can use the “Allow me to be discovered by” setting at the bottom of the AirDrop window.

To share content with AirDrop

1. Open an app and find the content that you want to share. To share multiple items, tap Select, then tap the items. With iOS 10 and later, you can also share apps with AirDrop. Just press and hold the app icon on the Home screen.

2. Tap Share or .

3. Tap the name of a nearby AirDrop user or the Apple device. If you have a Mac or another iOS device that’s signed in with your Apple ID, you can also AirDrop content to that device.

To receive content with AirDrop

When someone shares content with you using AirDrop, you see an alert with a preview of the content and can tap Accept or Decline.

If you tap Accept, you get the content in the app it was sent from. For example, photos appear in the Photos app and websites open in Safari. App links open in the App Store so you can download or purchase the app.

If you AirDrop content to yourself, like share a photo from your iPhone to your Mac, you won’t see an option to Accept or Decline. The content is automatically sent to that device. Just make sure that both devices are signed in with the same Apple ID.

Troubleshooting: Note that, currently, if you’re signed into iCloud on your Mac with name@mac.com or name@me.com, but on your iPhone with name@icloud.com, the mac.com, me.com, icloud.com domains are NOT interchangeable. Make sure all of your Apple iOS devices and Macs are signed in with the exact same Apple ID (we recommend using icloud.com).