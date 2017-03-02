“Apple this week added the second-generation Apple TV to its list of ‘vintage’ and ‘obsolete’ products, rendering it ineligible for repairs in most parts of the world,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The only places where service and parts may still be available are in Turkey and California, where the ‘vintage’ label is in effect, according to an Apple support document,” Fingas reports. “Vintage devices are defined as being made over 5 but less than 7 years ago, and the category typically excludes products from support except where required by law.”

Fingas reports, “In the rest of the world the set-top has been declared ‘obsolete,’ which normally refers to products discontinued over 7 years ago.”

