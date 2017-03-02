“Today’s market has pretty much settled on what technology belongs inside consumer electronics – there’s nothing easily implemented that is new and not yet present,” Ewan Spence writes for Forbes. “This has impacted countless product lines from every manufacturer, but I want to look through this lens at Apple’s laptop range.”

“In previous years it was relatively easy to see where the spilt was. The MacBook was good enough, and the MacBook Pro had all the extra technology that would allow you to make best use of the computer for those in demanding roles,” Spence writes. “Then features started creeping downwards.”

“When Tim Cook stood up at the recent shareholders meeting to say ‘you will see us do more in the pro area’ I want to know what he thinks the Pro area actually is,” Spence writes. “I want Apple to genuinely answer the question of what a ‘pro’ machine stands for in 2017 and then deliver on that vision. I’m not satisfied with Cook’s Emperor’s New Clothes approach of stating that the area is important without actually saying what the area is.”

