“In a small meeting with journalists at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today, Google’s senior vice president for hardware Rick Osterloh dropped a little bit of news: It looks like the Pixel laptop — Google’s premium Chromebook and the original product bearing the Pixel name — has hit the end of the line after just two iterations,” Frederic Lardinois reports for TechCrunch.

“When asked if Google had plans to produce any more Pixel laptops, Osterloh said that the company had “no plans to do one right now,” Lardinois reports. “Indeed, if you go to the Google Store today, you won’t find any Pixel laptops for sale, though there are plenty of third-party Chromebooks available there.”

“The Pixel was always meant to be Google’s example of what a premium Chromebook could look like,” Lardinois reports. “The Pixel 2, however, was discounted without a replacement last August.”

