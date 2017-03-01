“Wall Street is giving President Trump’s first speech to Congress a standing ovation,” Matt Egan reports for CNN. “The Dow soared 300 points and zoomed beyond the 21,000 level for the first time ever on Wednesday. The milestone comes barely a month after the Dow hit 20,000 for the first time.”

“Trump’s primetime address to Congress received high marks from viewers, and has clearly left Wall Street in good spirits, too,” Egan reports. “Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at brokerage firm ConvergEx [said], ‘It was a solid speech from the perspective of putting Trump on a truly presidential footing.’ For instance, Trump asked members of Congress to ‘join me in dreaming big, and bold and daring things for our country.'”

“All told, the Dow has now skyrocketed 2,700 points since Trump’s victory in November,” Egan reports. “If the Dow closes above 21,000 on Wednesday, it would be just 24 trading days since the 20,000 milestone.”

