U.S. President Donald J. Trump will be delivering his first address to a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. The President will be sharing his vision for the United States of America and may speak about issues that pertain to Apple Inc., including corporate taxes, encryption, international trade, military budget increases, health care reform, privacy rights, and more.

“This will be an opportunity for the people and their representatives to hear directly from our new President about his vision and our shared agenda.” – Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Paul D. Ryan

The official White House Blog states: During his first Joint Address to Congress, the President will communicate his vision for the future of the country directly to the American people as he moves forward with his plans to take on the many challenges facing this nation. Building on his inaugural address, President Trump will continue to lay out his agenda to Make America Great Again.

Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at 9pm Eastern.

Where: The United States Capitol in the House Chamber.

Who: The President will address Members of both the House of Representatives and Senate in his first address to a Joint Session of Congress.

The Speech: President Trump is keeping the tradition of previous Presidents by delivering a formal address to a Joint Session of Congress during his inaugural year, and will deliver his first State of the Union address in 2018. The President will deliver his speech from the Speaker’s rostrum.

How to watch: The address will be streamed live at http://www.whitehouse.gov and also via the various network and cable news apps available for Apple TV.

How to participate: Follow along live on Twitter @WhiteHouse and @POTUS for real-time information before, during and after the speech. The speech will also be live streamed at facebook.com/WhiteHouse.