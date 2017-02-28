“We live on an international planet. Trade takes place across borders and between countries,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “We speak different languages, and international language support is one of Apple’s biggest Siri advantages.”

“Google Assistant and Alexa speak hardly any languages in comparison to the twenty Siri supports. Microsoft’s Cortana speaks just nine,” Evans writes. “Mobile World Congress 2017 is full of vendors introducing new devices equipped with digital assistants, but they are still confined to the languages supported by the main vendor, Google… This inconvenient truth means that for all the hype, the only markets that can access the full potential of these technologies are English and German-speaking ones.”

“In tangible terms, this means that while you can use an Amazon Echo to remind you to get things for your fridge, you need to speak English or German to do so,” Evans writes. “In contrast, you can already use Siri on an Apple Watch to create a reminder in over twenty languages. You can even use Chinese.”

