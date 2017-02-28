“In line with previous reports, The Wall Street Journal today said Apple’s rumored iPhone 8 will feature a curved OLED display supplied by Samsung,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors. “Tuesday’s report corroborates previous claims from KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo that Apple will release three devices this year: Two ‘S’ cycle iPhones with LCD displays to succeed the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, as well as a special ’10th Anniversary Edition’ iPhone 8.”

Hardwick reports, “According to WSJ’s anonymous sources, Apple will drop the traditional home button on the iPhone 8 in favor of a distinct touch-enabled area on the chin of the handset, also corroborating Ming-Chi Kuo’s claims of a ‘function area’ below the new iPhone’s main display.”

“Additionally, in a new claim likely to cause much debate, the paper reports that Apple will replace the Lightning connector with a USB-C port,” Hardwick reports. “Indeed, all of the next iPhones are said to feature a ‘USB-C port for the power cord and other peripheral devices instead of the company’s original Lightning connector.'”

