Hardwick reports, “According to WSJ’s anonymous sources, Apple will drop the traditional home button on the iPhone 8 in favor of a distinct touch-enabled area on the chin of the handset, also corroborating Ming-Chi Kuo’s claims of a ‘function area’ below the new iPhone’s main display.”
“Additionally, in a new claim likely to cause much debate, the paper reports that Apple will replace the Lightning connector with a USB-C port,” Hardwick reports. “Indeed, all of the next iPhones are said to feature a ‘USB-C port for the power cord and other peripheral devices instead of the company’s original Lightning connector.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: With Macs going USB-C, such a change makes perfect sense, but think of this as Apple keeping Lightning on the iPhone itself (and compatibility with a growing number of Lightning headphones) and simply changing the iPhone’s included Lightning to USB Cable and USB Power Adapter from the antiquated USB-A connector to USB-C.
