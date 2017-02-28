“Wakamiya is a former banker who clocked 43 years of service at a major Japanese bank, and only learned how to use computers when she was 60,” Ng reports.
“In the app, named Hinadan — a combination of the words hina, a type of doll, and dan, meaning ‘tier’ — the player must position 12 dolls in their correct positions on a display with four tiers,” Ng reports.
MacDailyNews Take: The ageism is strong with this one. Basically, this article screams, “OMG, look, that old lady made an iOS app!”
We’re neither shocked nor awed. Wakamiya started computing at the age of 60, she currently has 21 years of computing experience, or more than any computer science major undergrad today.
