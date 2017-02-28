“If you laugh at how older people use computers, this 81-year-old from Japan is going to set you straight,” Yi Shu Ng reports for Mashable. “Masako Wakamiya is making the news for an app she created to show people the correct way to place their traditional doll displays ahead of Hinamatsuri, or Girl’s Day, in Japan.”

“Wakamiya is a former banker who clocked 43 years of service at a major Japanese bank, and only learned how to use computers when she was 60,” Ng reports.

“In the app, named Hinadan — a combination of the words hina, a type of doll, and dan, meaning ‘tier’ — the player must position 12 dolls in their correct positions on a display with four tiers,” Ng reports.

Read more in the full article here.