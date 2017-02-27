“And there are other drawbacks, too,” Novet writes. “The AirPods case, with its satisfying clasp, is an instant Apple design classic, whereas the included BeatsX silicone case doesn’t always completely protect your headphones — sometimes parts of the cable end up sticking out. And it gathers lint.”
MacDailyNews Take: </strongThe Beats X case is crap.
“BeatsX come with a few aesthetic niceties that you won’t find on AirPods: magnetic buds and a neck band that’s just bendy enough to fit in the case but always bounces back to its default position,” Novet writes. “Some people say the BeatsX headphones sound better than the AirPods — I personally disagree. I don’t hear much of a difference… AirPods cost $159; BeatsX go for $149.95. We’re talking about a $9.05 difference. If you care about not having to constantly recharge, go ahead and shell out the extra bit of money.”
MacDailyNews Take: The beauty of AirPods vs. Beats X is that, either way, Apple ends up with the sale.
