“A number of leading tech firms plan to file a brief in favor of transgender rights in a case due to be heard next month in the Supreme Court, ” Ina Fried reports for Axios.

“Apple has been among those leading the charge on the effort, along with the LGBT group Human Rights Campaign,” Fried reports. “Among the other companies that have signed on are Affirm, Box, Ebay, GitHub, IBM, Microsoft, PayPal, Salesforce, Slack, Tumblr, Yelp, Salesforce, sources said.”

Fried reports, “Facebook and Google are two big ones that have yet to sign on, but names are still being gathered and others may yet join.”

“In a two-page letter to public schools -on Wednesday], the Trump administration said the Obama-era directive did not provide ‘extensive legal analysis’ of how its position was consistent with Title IX,” CNN Wire reports. “The letter cited ‘significant litigation’ caused by the guidance, showing the need for “due regard” of the role of states and local school districts in shaping education policy.”

CNN Wire reports, “‘As President Trump has clearly stated, he believes policy regarding transgender bathrooms should be decided at the state level,’ the White House said in a statement. ‘The joint decision made today by the Department of Justice and the Department of Education… paves the way for an open and inclusive process to take place at the local level with input from parents, students, teachers and administrators.'”

“In a separate letter, the deputy solicitor general informed the Supreme Court that the guidance had been withdrawn,” CNN Wire reports. “The court is poised to consider the case of Gavin Grimm.”

“While President Trump’s administration’s new guidance may not stop the case, it could give the justices an off-ramp to send the matter back to the lower court to consider the new guidance,” CNN Wire reports. “The court could also decide to send the case back before arguments.”

