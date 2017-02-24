“When we read ‘up to 2800MB/s speeds,’ you can imagine how anxious we were to review the LaCie Bolt3 Thunderbolt 3 drive ,” rob-ART morgan writes for Bare Feats.

“The LaCie Bolt3’s large sequential READ speed didn’t reach 2800MB/s. It did reach 2513MB/s which makes it competitive with other Thunderbolt 3 external storage solutions like the Thunder3/Amfeltec combo,” morgan writes. “However, the large sequential WRITE speed is much slower than the competing Thunderbolt 3 external storage solutions and the internal Apple flash storage.”

“As for small random READ speeds, it surprised us by being much faster than the both the Thunder3/Amfeltec storage solution and Apple internal flash storage,” morgan writes. “But the small random WRITE speed was much slower than the internal Apple flash and significantly slower than the Thunder3/Amfeltec solution.”

Much more in the full article, including the benchmark results, here.