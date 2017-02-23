“At the moment PlayStation Vue seems to be the best overall choice, especially because of its DVR support,” Fingas writes. “Sling may still be worth checking out as the cheapest option, especially once it adds recording. DirecTV Now is best avoided unless it comes through in personal testing.”
Fingas writes, “Apple’s once-rumored service appears to have been stymied by negotiations, so don’t expect that anytime soon, if ever.”
Much more, with each service's pros and cons detailed, in the full article
MacDailyNews Take: PlayStation Vue’s biggest problem is its name. It sounds like a gaming service, but it’s not.
Okay, cord-cutters, how are you doing it?
