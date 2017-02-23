“The iPad makes a great laptop, and nowhere is that more obvious than in its productivity tools. Apple showed the way years ago with its iWork suite (Pages, Numbers, and Keynote), and Microsoft has validated the notion with its Office suite (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint),” Galen Gruman writes for InfoWorld. “Of course there’s also Google G Suite (Docs, Sheets, and Slides), which includes mobile versions of the apps for iOS.”

“Which of these office suites should you use on your iPad? Part of the answer depends on the functionality of the individual apps, but part depends on your greater ecosystem—namely, how your iPad productivity work fits into your overall productivity work on computers and other devices. That of course is for you to decide,” Gruman writes. “Naturally, I’ll focus here on how these three suites stack up in terms of functionality and ease of use.”

“Your iPad can largely function like a laptop with two of the three main office productivity suites,” Gruman writes. “The good news is you really can’t go wrong with Office or iWork. The more Apple-centered you are, the more iWork is plausible. But Office has the key advantages of working well across all platforms and fitting in easily with your existing Office infrastructure.”

Tons more in the full article – recommended – here.