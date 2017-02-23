“Apple’s expansion will also bolster a relationship with researchers at the University of Washington, which on Thursday announced a $1 million endowment named after Carlos Guestrin, a member of the machine learning team at Apple,” Balakrishnan reports. “‘The bar is high, but we’re going to be hiring as quickly as we can find people that meet our high bar, which is exciting,’ Guestrin told GeekWire, which first reported on the expansion.”
Balakrishnan reports, “Washington state has seen the fastest growth outside of California for Apple’s staff over the past two years, the company told GeekWire.”
“Other engineering efforts taking place in Apple’s Seattle office include groups focused on Maps, iCloud and iTunes,” Todd Bishop reports for GeekWire. “The company’s team in Seattle collaborates ‘extensively’ with groups in Cupertino, including efforts to build new AI features into upcoming Apple products, Guestrin said.”
“‘There’s a great opportunity for AI in Seattle. It’s the place to do it,’ said Guestrin, the University of Washington professor and Turi founder, who joined Apple with its acquisition of the machine learning startup last year,” Bishop reports. “Last fall, after Apple acquired Turi, sources close to the deal told GeekWire that the purchase price was around $200 million, a sizable startup acquisition that underscores the significance of machine learning and artificial intelligence to the company.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’re excited at the potential and, while slow, the progress of Siri in recent years has been momentous. Hopefully, Siri and Apple’s many other AI endeavors (machine learning is pervasive in many Apple services) progresses even more quickly!
We’ve been seeing over the last five years a growth of this inside Apple. Our devices are getting so much smarter at a quicker rate, especially with our Apple design A series chips. The back ends are getting so much smarter, faster, and everything we do finds some reason to be connected. This enables more and more machine learning techniques, because there is so much stuff to learn, and it’s available to [us]… We use these techniques to do the things we have always wanted to do, better than we’ve been able to do. And on new things we haven’t be able to do. It’s a technique that will ultimately be a very Apple way of doing things as it evolves inside Apple and in the ways we make products… Machine learning is enabling us to say yes to some things that in past years we would have said no to. It’s becoming embedded in the process of deciding the products we’re going to do next. — Phil Schiller, August 2016
