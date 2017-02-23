“Apple is growing its team in Seattle by creating a new hub for artificial intelligence research,” Anita Balakrishnan reports for CNBC.

“Apple’s expansion will also bolster a relationship with researchers at the University of Washington, which on Thursday announced a $1 million endowment named after Carlos Guestrin, a member of the machine learning team at Apple,” Balakrishnan reports. “‘The bar is high, but we’re going to be hiring as quickly as we can find people that meet our high bar, which is exciting,’ Guestrin told GeekWire, which first reported on the expansion.”

Balakrishnan reports, “Washington state has seen the fastest growth outside of California for Apple’s staff over the past two years, the company told GeekWire.”

“Other engineering efforts taking place in Apple’s Seattle office include groups focused on Maps, iCloud and iTunes,” Todd Bishop reports for GeekWire. “The company’s team in Seattle collaborates ‘extensively’ with groups in Cupertino, including efforts to build new AI features into upcoming Apple products, Guestrin said.”

“‘There’s a great opportunity for AI in Seattle. It’s the place to do it,’ said Guestrin, the University of Washington professor and Turi founder, who joined Apple with its acquisition of the machine learning startup last year,” Bishop reports. “Last fall, after Apple acquired Turi, sources close to the deal told GeekWire that the purchase price was around $200 million, a sizable startup acquisition that underscores the significance of machine learning and artificial intelligence to the company.”

