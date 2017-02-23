“Huberty also expects the high-end iPhone to have a significant form factor change with wireless charging, 3D sensors, and more advanced AI software capabilities, which are all features that have been previously rumored,” Rossignol reports.
“Her research note said a larger base of customers that own at least a two year old iPhone, particularly in China, has resulted in ‘pent-up demand’ for the significantly redesigned ‘iPhone 8,'” Rossignol reports, “and this ‘supercycle’ will help drive sales growth alongside modestly updated 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The iPhone 8 cycle could make the iPhone 6 sales surge seem like a minor bump in comparison.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]