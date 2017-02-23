“Apple’s rumored iPhone with an edge-to-edge OLED display will have longer battery life, which will drive customers with older iPhone models to upgrade at an accelerated rate, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Hubert,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Huberty also expects the high-end iPhone to have a significant form factor change with wireless charging, 3D sensors, and more advanced AI software capabilities, which are all features that have been previously rumored,” Rossignol reports.

“Her research note said a larger base of customers that own at least a two year old iPhone, particularly in China, has resulted in ‘pent-up demand’ for the significantly redesigned ‘iPhone 8,'” Rossignol reports, “and this ‘supercycle’ will help drive sales growth alongside modestly updated 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models.”

MacDailyNews Take: The iPhone 8 cycle could make the iPhone 6 sales surge seem like a minor bump in comparison.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]