“For the last two years Apple has been tight-lipped about its office in Cambridge, but now it seems the iPhone maker is ready to come out of the closet,” Matt Gooding reports for Cambridge News.

“The tech giant has repeatedly refused to confirm it is operating out of 90 Hills Road, next to the entrance of the Botanic Gardens,” Gooding reports. “But now its iconic logo has appeared on signage outside the building.”

Gooding reports, “In November 2015 the News exclusively revealed that Apple was hiring staff in Cambridge to work on its Siri personal assistant software, following its $100m acquisition of Cambridge University spin-out VocalIQ.”

Read more in the full article here.