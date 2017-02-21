Brennan reports, “‘The Commission made fundamental errors by failing to recognise that the applicants’ profit-driving activities, in particular the development and commercialisation of the intellectual property (Apple IP), were controlled and managed in the United States,’ Apple said, according to the Official Journal. ‘The profits from those activities are attributable to the United States, not Ireland.'”
“Apple said that the commission ‘failed to recognise that the Irish branches carried out only routine functions and were not involved in the development and commercialisation of Apple IP, which drove profits,'” Brennan reports. “The Californian group also claims that the commission failed to conduct a diligent and impartial investigation, while it ‘exceeded its competence’ under the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union by ‘attempting to redesign Ireland’s corporate tax system.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Since EC Commish Margrethe Vestager is an incompetent politician, it follows that the EC “exceeded its competence.”
Margrethe Vestager is a fool who’s in way over her head. — MacDailyNews, September 1, 2016
Anyone who decides to set up a business in a European Union member country today is insane. — MacDailyNews, August 30, 2016
