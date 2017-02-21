“Apple has alleged that the European Commission made ‘fundamental errors’ as it ruled last year that the iPhone maker owed the Republic €13 billion in unpaid taxes, plus interest,” Joe Brennan reports for The Irish Times. “The US technology giant, which appealed the commission’s decision on December 19th, has relied on 14 pleas in law to support its action, according to an outline of its application, published in the Official Journal of the European Union on Monday.”

Brennan reports, “‘The Commission made fundamental errors by failing to recognise that the applicants’ profit-driving activities, in particular the development and commercialisation of the intellectual property (Apple IP), were controlled and managed in the United States,’ Apple said, according to the Official Journal. ‘The profits from those activities are attributable to the United States, not Ireland.'”

“Apple said that the commission ‘failed to recognise that the Irish branches carried out only routine functions and were not involved in the development and commercialisation of Apple IP, which drove profits,'” Brennan reports. “The Californian group also claims that the commission failed to conduct a diligent and impartial investigation, while it ‘exceeded its competence’ under the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union by ‘attempting to redesign Ireland’s corporate tax system.'”

