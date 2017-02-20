“In terms of the iPad Pro lineup, the report claims Apple will announce new 7.9-inch, 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, and 12.9-inch models,” Rossignol reports. “Today’s report also claims Apple may add a 128GB storage option for the iPhone SE, alongside the smartphone’s existing 16GB and 64GB capacities, and add a new red color —(PRODUCT)RED? — option for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.”
Rossignol reports, “The report also calls for new Apple Watch bands at the event in line with last year’s Spring refresh.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If true, iPad’s return to growth looms large!
MacDailyNews Note: Today is Washington’s Birthday in the U.S.A., a federal holiday and, as such, the U.S. markets are closed for the day. We will resume our normal posting schedule tomorrow.