“For many of us, the idea of cord cutting has been on our minds for quite some time,” Abdel Ibrahim writes for AppAdvice. “We want to do it, but for a variety of reasons, we can’t.”

“It might because of live sports, or maybe it’s because we just haven’t found the right solution,” Ibrahim writes. “There are a lot of options out there and unfortunately, there hasn’t been a simple guide that shows us the best way. Well, that’s about to change. Here’s what we think is the ultimate cord cutting solution with what’s currently available today.”

Before we get started, here are the things you’re going to need:

1. A 4th Generation Apple TV

2. A Subscription to SlingTV, DirecTV Now or PlayStation Vue

3. An HD Antenna

4. An HDHomeRun Connect Box

5. The Channels App for Apple TV

“Based on my experience, if you have all these pieces, your Apple TV can serve as the way you watch TV, period,” Ibrahim writes. “You won’t need to jump between inputs.”

