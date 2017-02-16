“Apple announced Thursday its annual developer conference will be held in San Jose this year after a 13-year run in San Francisco,” Wendy Lee reports for The San Francisco Chronicle.

“The four-day event, which draws thousands of developers globally, will be held June 5-9 at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose,” Lee reports. “The last time it was held in San Jose was in 2002.”

“Moving the conference to San Jose will place developers in closer proximity to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino,” Lee reports. “Apple follows other tech companies moving their annual developer conferences out of San Francisco. Facebook announced that its annual developer event, F8, will also be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose in April… Google moved its developer conference, I/O, to Mountain View last year, after holding it for years at the Moscone Center.”

Read more in the full article here.