“The four-day event, which draws thousands of developers globally, will be held June 5-9 at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose,” Lee reports. “The last time it was held in San Jose was in 2002.”
“Moving the conference to San Jose will place developers in closer proximity to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino,” Lee reports. “Apple follows other tech companies moving their annual developer conferences out of San Francisco. Facebook announced that its annual developer event, F8, will also be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose in April… Google moved its developer conference, I/O, to Mountain View last year, after holding it for years at the Moscone Center.”
MacDailyNews Take: Things will be a lot easier and more convenient for both Apple and attendees with WWDC being held in San Jose.
