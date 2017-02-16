“The cover was shot by portrait photographer Miller Mobley, who has worked for Billboard before and has photographed celebrities like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Hanks, and Ryan Gosling,” Wong reports. “‘The photo editor was like, can you shoot the next cover with the iPhone 7 Plus?’ Mobley told me over the phone. ‘I had never shot [professionally] with an iPhone. It was a cool idea. I’m all about embracing new technology and not being afraid of it, so I was totally up for the challenge.'”
“For cover shoots, Mobley’s go-to gear usually consists of expensive professional cameras like the Mamiya 645DF+ and a Canon 5D Mark III, along with tripods and complex lightning systems that add up to tens of thousands of dollars,” Wong reports. “In comparison, the iPhone 7 Plus starts at $770.”
Much more in the full article, including a larger image of the Billboard cover – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone 7 Plus’ camera is unmatched.
We wonder if Apple, which reportedly has/had 800 people working iPhone cameras, is happy having their flagship iPhone’s camera being bested by Google’s Pixel phone’s camera in DxOMark Mobile’s rating and having that trumpeted in Google’s Pixel ads?
Oh, wait, DxOMark Mobile still hasn’t reviewed Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus. Hmmm… wonder why?
