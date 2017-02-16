“There’s something special about the the Feb. 17 issue of Billboard Magazine, featuring former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello on the cover,” Raymond Wong reports for Mashable. “It was photographed with an iPhone 7 Plus using Portrait mode. But there’s no way you’d have known that unless someone had told you.”

“The cover was shot by portrait photographer Miller Mobley, who has worked for Billboard before and has photographed celebrities like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Hanks, and Ryan Gosling,” Wong reports. “‘The photo editor was like, can you shoot the next cover with the iPhone 7 Plus?’ Mobley told me over the phone. ‘I had never shot [professionally] with an iPhone. It was a cool idea. I’m all about embracing new technology and not being afraid of it, so I was totally up for the challenge.'”

“For cover shoots, Mobley’s go-to gear usually consists of expensive professional cameras like the Mamiya 645DF+ and a Canon 5D Mark III, along with tripods and complex lightning systems that add up to tens of thousands of dollars,” Wong reports. “In comparison, the iPhone 7 Plus starts at $770.”

