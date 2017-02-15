“Silicon Valley has a long way to go on diversity, but most tech companies would argue that they’re making progress,” Jacob Kastrenakes reports for The Verge. “Apple also claims to have removed pay disparities and has made slight gains on hiring women and people of color. It’s even launched an ‘Inclusion & Diversity’ page with visualizations of its hiring data.”

“But a small group of Apple investors believe the company isn’t making progress fast enough, and they’re trying to force the company to pick up the pace. ‘Some of the excuses given by Apple and others — there’s not sufficient people in the pipeline, this and that,’ says investor Tony Maldonado. ‘Excuse my language, it’s bullshit,'” Kastrenakes reports. “Maldonado is leading an effort to mandate that Apple accelerate its work toward becoming a more diverse company. For the second year in a row, he’s submitted a shareholder proposal asking that Apple ‘adopt an accelerated recruitment policy… to increase the diversity of senior management and its board of directors.'”

“Maldonado says that could include tying executive pay to diversity goals, as Intel and Microsoft have done, or adopting a board refreshment policy, requiring the company to regularly explore potential new board members from diverse backgrounds,” Kastrenakes reports. “In a filing with the SEC, Apple’s board wrote a note recommending that shareholders vote against the proposal. The company argues that it already has ‘much broader’ diversity efforts at work and, in the past three years, has made ‘steady progress in attracting more women and underrepresented minorities.’ The proposed policy, Apple concludes, ‘is not necessary or appropriate because we have already demonstrated our commitment to a holistic view of inclusion and diversity.'”

