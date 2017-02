“Estimating Alphabet to have sold 900K Pixel units in Q4 2016, analyst Daniel Salmon calculates 6M shipments for the current year, a figure that is calculated to represent approximately 0.4% smartphone market share,” Eric McCaffrey reports for Seeking Alpha.

“Alphabet doesn’t provide concrete Pixel numbers,” McCaffrey reports.

Google has been heavily promoting the Pixel phone on TV, online, and elsewhere since it went on the market on October 4, 2016.

