“However, rather than solving the problem of exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7s, the development, they suggest, would be more suitable used on a large scale for energy storage in the renewables sector,” Burton reports. “By modifying the structures of molecules used in the positive and negative electrolyte solutions, and making them water soluble, the Harvard team claim that it was able to engineer a battery that loses only one per cent of its capacity per 1000 cycles.”
Burton reports, “The technique should also cut costs, which would help to make renewable energy more competitive, as well as more reliable.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good news for solar, wind, and other renewables!
