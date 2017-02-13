“Sales of Joy Villa’s music has skyrocketed after she wore a pro-Trump dress to the Grammy Awards,” CBS Pittsburgh (KDKA) reports.

“On the red carpet Villa wore a gown of red, white and blue with the words ‘Make America Great Again’ on the front and ‘Trump’ on the back,” KDKA reports.

“After her appearance at the Grammy’s the 25-year-old’s EP ‘I Make The Static‘ jumped to number one on Amazon’s top digital albums, and is still there Monday,” KDKA reports. “She was also climbing the charts on iTunes.”

MacDailyNews Note: Villa is currently at #1 on Apple’s U.S. iTunes Store now: At the time of publication, Villa’s album is also currently at #1 on Amazon Music:

“The dress also helped Joy’s social media presencem” KDKA reports. “On Twitter she went from about 15,000 followers to nearly 70,000 Monday.”

Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don't. … https://t.co/PYArl1BnI6 pic.twitter.com/msBfZnCPYV — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) February 13, 2017

“The designer behind Joy Villa’s pro-Trump, ‘Make America Great Again’ Grammys gown, Filipino immigrant Andre Soriano, tells THR that he is supportive of the new president despite his controversial immigration ban, and that the message of the dress was one of positivity,” Sam Reed and Lesley McKenzie report for The Hollywood Reporter. “”

Soriano “said he is a proud American and believes that he is an example of the American dream,” Reed and McKenzie report. “He is a naturalized citizen. ‘There are a lot of people that are in power that really misconstrued what this country stands for,’ he said. ‘I love this country. I’m from the Philippine islands, I am a proud American. I really love this country. I am a minority, Joy is black. America is about immigrants.'”

Reed and McKenzie report, “As for the inspiration behind the pro-Trump dress, he says, ‘I heard that somebody wanted to bomb the White House. And then I saw the Women’s March. … Joy Villa is all about love with her music. I’m like, ‘Joy, We have to make a statement on what is right for our country, of what we believe in, for the Constitution.””

